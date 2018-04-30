Nisar announces to contest 2018 polls from three constituencies

ISLAMABAD : Former interior minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has announced to contest general elections 2018 from three constituencies.

He stated this while taking to a delegation comprising chairmen and vice chairmen of 27 union councils (UCs) of NA-59 which called on him here on Monday.

Chuadhry Nisar said he will contest 2018 general elections from National Assembly seat NA-59 and provincial assembly seats PP0-10 and PP-14.

Decision regarding contesting from NA-63 will be made after consultation, he added.

It’s worth mentioning here that the announcement has been made before the PML-N awarded ticket to Ch Nisar.

The delegation lauded the services of the PML-N leader for people his constituency and assured him of all sorts of cooperation during the upcoming election.

Nisar thanked the local bodies representatives for their support and well wishes for him.

Orignally published by INP