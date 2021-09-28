NIRC orders arrest of NBP President Arif Usmani on contempt charges

KARACHI – National Industrial Relation Commission (NIRC) has issued orders for the arrest of Arif Usman, president and CEO of the National Bank of Pakistan, for disobeying commission’s orders.

The commission in a letter has directed police station on Chundrigar Road, Karachi, to arrest Usmani and produced him before NIRC headquarters in Islamabad, local media reported.

The orders have been issued against NBP president for “committing contempt” of the commission by not obeying an order issued on September 2.

Usmani may be released after submitting a bail amount of Rs. 50,000, and by pledging to attend the commission’s bench on 28 September and continue to do so, the letter said.

The Federal Board of Revenue has also launched an investigation against Usmani for allegedly holding offshore assets.

Back in June this year, the Islamabad High Court had ordered the government to remove Usmani as NBP president on the allegations of not holding qualification required for the post.

NIRC regulates relation between employers and workers inter se. It deals with the unfair labour practice on the part of employers and workers, resolution of industrial disputes, registration of transprovisional trade union and unions in Islamabad, federation and determination of Collective Bargaining Agents.

It is headed by retired or serving judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and its members are retired or serving District & Session Judges, Federal Government Officers, Registrar of the NIRC.

