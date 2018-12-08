Nippon announces winners of AYDA 2018

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Nippon Paint Pakistan announced the Winners of ‘Asia Young Designer Award’ (AYDA 2018) here on Friday. Launched in 2008, the event has become one of Asia’s premier design awards, serving as a platform to inspire architecture and interior design students to develop their skills and to network with key industry players and peers in the region.

Acknowledging the abundance of talent in the creative industry and in an attempt to give back to the society through investing in the future of young architectural students, AYDA was launched by Nippon Paint Pakistan during the year 2016.

For the year 2018-19, 15 countries across Asia are participating in the AYDA Regional Finale 2018-19 including Philippines, Singapore, Bangladesh, Thailand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Vietnam, China, Japan, Hong Kong (China), Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India, Taiwan, and Pakistan.

The highlight of this year’s AYDA is that the Regional Platinum Award Winner will get to attend a fully funded 6-week all-expense paid for design discovery program at Harvard Graduate School of design, where the winners will have the privilege to learn and experience intensive studio work, lectures, workshops and field trips.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the lucky winner This program results from NIPSEA Group’s establishment of the Gennosuke Obata Fellowship Fund at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design (‘GSD’). The fund will provide financial aid to GSD students from Asian countries.

