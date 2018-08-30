NIPA delegation meets DG SBP

A delegation of National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Senior Management Course had a meeting with Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan during their visit of National Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan briefed the delegation about Sports Board Punjab’s sports activities and development projects at length. Director Admin Javed Chohan was also present on this occasion.

The delegation comprised Ammara Khan, Kashif Hussain, Abid Mehmood, Asad Aziz, Asad Sarfraz, M Israr, Ghazala Ambreen, Aziz ur RehmanNiazi and M Farooq.—APP

