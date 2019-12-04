Ningxiang City a farming paradise of Hunan province BRI media persons visit famous ancient city

Zubair Qureshi

Changsha, Hunan Province

Belt & Road mainstream media persons who are currently visiting Hunan province in the southern part of the country on the invitation of China Daily, Wednesday visited Ningxiang city, a small town leaning against the provincial capital Changsha and came to learn about the city’s unique history and its immense progress in dairy and agricultural output.

Their first destination of the media persons was Daohuaxiangli Farming Cultural Park that spreads over five major them areas including Farming Cultural Corridor, Happy Plant Maze, Farming Experience Area, Cultural & Education Base for Clean Government and Flower & Rice Plant Zone.

The officials of Ningxiang City’s municipal administration took the BRI media delegation to various paddy fields where they could see young kindergarten students experiencing life near the farms and in agricultural surroundings. One could see joy on the little ones’ faces for being close to Nature as in city life one seldom finds such rare opportunities and scarcely experiences calmness and quiet surroundings.