Ninety-eight countries secure deal with Taliban to allow safe evacuation

Even after the US military departure finishes on Tuesday, the Taliban has promised Ninety-eight countries that they will enable “safe and orderly” exit of foreign nationals and Afghans possessing foreign travel documents.

The United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany are among the 98 countries that make up the group.

“We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country,” the statement said.

“We are all committed to ensuring that our citizens, nationals and residents, employees, Afghans who have worked with us and those who are at risk can continue to travel freely to destinations outside Afghanistan,” added the statement, which was also signed by the European Union and NATO.

The group said it would continue issuing travel documents to “designated Afghans,” adding that “we have the clear expectation of and commitment from the Taliban that they can travel to our respective countries.”

Jake Sullivan, US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, warned earlier Sunday that any Americans who want to stay

The US has “a mechanism to get them out” if they choose to leave in the future, Sullivan added on the Fox News network, without elaborating.

“The Taliban have made commitments to us,” he said.

According to the Journal du Dimanche, France and the United Kingdom intend to ask the UN on Monday to establish a “safe zone” in Kabul to enable humanitarian aid to continue. French President Emmanuel Macron said the idea was “completely feasible.”

“The permanent members of the UN Security Council — the US, Britain, China, France and Russia — are to meet Monday to discuss the Afghanistan crisis.

On Friday, France completed its evacuation operations in Afghanistan, and the United Kingdom followed likewise on Saturday.

