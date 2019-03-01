Nine-year girl raped, killed in city

Staff Reporter

Unidentified culprits raped and killed a nine-year-old girl here on Friday and threw her body in a water tank.

Police said that strangled body of Khadija Batool 09, with torture marks was recovered from a water tank in Bin Qasim Town, Karachi.

Medico-legal Officer (MLO) Dr Zakia said that Khadija was strangled to death after rape and her body was dumped in the water tank.

She said that samples of bloods collected from body of the girl, her clothes were collected and sent for laboratory test.

Body of the deceased was handed over to heirs hailing from Qambar Shahdadkot and the police after registering a case against unidentified culprits have started investigations.

