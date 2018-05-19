Nine Umrah Pilgrim die, 13 injured in KSA’s road crash

Medina : At least nine Umrah pilgrims died and 13 other sustained injuries when a bus carrying pilgrims to en-route Medina encountered traffic accident on Saturday.

According to sources, the bus was transporting pilgrims from Mecca to Medina via Al Hijrah when its “driver lost control” and it “veered off and fell off a bridge on the highway”, killing nine pilgrims and injuring 13 others.

The dead bodies and injured were rushed to hospital where the condition of six injured was said to be in critical.