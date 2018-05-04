Nine Pak firms exhibited at Automechanika Dubai

Observer Report

Dubai

A total nine companies from Pakistan have exhibited at Automechanika Dubai 2018, among them 6 were under Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). For the very first time, Automechanika Dubai Team has organized a Lucky Draw Contest especially for the Pakistani visitors.

The 10 Lucky Winners got Exclusive Dinner Passes and VIP Badges, access to VIP lounge, Protocol from Automechanika Dubai (01-03 May, 2018) and Group Picture with Organizers which shows the importance of Pakistani buyers to Automechanika Dubai team.

Below are the companies whose representatives have won the lucky draw: Alltech Corporation, Auto Distribution, Injector House, Kashmir Automobile, Salim Ahmed Automobiles, SACA Plus, Khalid Petroleum Service, Shaban Autos, The Barki Tires and Highway Trading Company.

Automechanika Dubai aims to raise the bar in the products, equipment and services available for the automotive aftermarket in the wider Middle East region by bringing international manufacturers and suppliers together with regional distributors and buyers.

1,812 exhibitors from 61 countries showcased their innovations related auto industry and hosted around 31,000 trade visitors in 2018 edition.

Pakistan has participated with 23 other international pavilions including Japan, France, Germany, USA, UAE and UK etc.

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has organized a National Pavilion consisting of6 companies in Automechanika Dubai 2018, below are the names: Century Engineering, Ghauri Tyres & Tubes, Golden Brothers, Nafees Auto Parts Manufacturers, Pakistan Accumulator and Volta Dies & Moulds.

Whereas, 3 Direct Exhibitors from Pakistan were Harris Silicone, Panthar Tyres & Rastgar Engineering.

Reifen Zone: After the inclusion of Reifen Zone which is specifically for tyres, Ghauri Tyre & Panthar Tyres from Pakistan were part of this zone.

Moeen ul Arifeen, Director of Golden Brothers said that we are participating for the first time in any international fair and it’s a really good experience. We got buyers from Egypt and Iraq.

Rizwan Shah from Panthar Tyres reports that it was a great show; we got a good positive response from Middle East mostly in terms of buyers. We are satisfied with the fair.

Visitors from Pakistan: Dr. Nasir Khan, Commercial Counselor of Dubai visited Automechanika Dubai and appreciated Pakistani products showcased in said fair.

PASPIDA North, PASPIDA South and Garden Commercial Vehicle Association have organized delegation of their executive members to visit Automechanika Dubai.

Mr. Amir Naqviwala, Chairman of PASPIDA Sindh Circle, presented appreciation shield to Mr. Mahmut Gazi Bilkozen, Show Director of Automechanika Dubai.

Altogether 600 visitors from Pakistan have visited said fair, which clearly shows importance of this fair for Pakistani Auto Sector. Among all of them 100 delegates and 10 Lucky draw winner got VIP Badges and Exclusive dinner Passes from Automechanika Dubai.