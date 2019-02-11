Nine outlaws held with arms

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has taken notice of media reports regarding spreading Super bug Typhoid in the Province.

The Chief Secretary issued directives to the Secretary Health Saeed Ahmed Awan for submitting detail report in this regard.

He also directed the authorities concerned to undertaking all urgent measures to ensure vaccination in all those areas where virus is reported.

The Chief Secretary has further directed the Secretary Health to providing improved health facilities to the persons suffering from the virus. “An awareness campaign must be launched informing the people of the virus”, added the Chief Secretary.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah further said that the Health Department should take all necessary and precautionary measures to control the spread of the disease.—INP

