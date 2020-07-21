Nine motorcycles recovered, 2 arrested

In a crackdown against criminal elements, Kahuta police have arrested two persons involved in motorcycle theft cases and recovered nine stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kahuta police in a raid, arrested Farhan Ahmed and Zeeshan Ali, two bike lifters and recovered nine motorcycles and spare parts from their possession.

He informed that the Police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Pirwadhai on the directives of SP Saddar conducted a raid and managed to net two bike lifters. As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.—APP