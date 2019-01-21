Nine killed, 950 injured in 807 accidents in Punjab

At least nine people were killed and 950 others sustained injuries in 807 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 536 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals, while 405 with minor injuries were provided first aid on-the-spot by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Sunday.

The analysis showed that 374 drivers, 30 juvenile drivers, 152 pedestrians and 424 passengers were among the victims of these road crashes.

The statistics showed that 190 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 215 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 91 victims and Multan at third with 61 accidents and 64 victims. As many as 614 motorcycles, 127 rickshaws, 92 cars, 38 vans, 14 buses, 25 trucks and 105 other vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in the accidents.—APP

