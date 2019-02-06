Nine held with stolen valuables, narcotics

The Islamabad police arrested nine outlaws including five members of an Afghan criminal gang, recovered stolen valuables and narcotics during separate actions in the federal capital on Tuesday.

A special team constituted by Superintendent of Police (City) Syed Aziz under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) of Kohsar police station Sub-Inspector Abdul Razzaq busted a five-member Afghan criminal gang.

Six laptops and other stolen valuables were recovered from possession of the detainees identified as Gul Zaman, Mir Vais, Mushtaq, Hameed Khan and Baloch.

During the preliminary interrogation, they confessed their involvement in several criminal and robbery activities in various areas of Kohsar and Shalimar police stations.—INP

