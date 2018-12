Staff Reporter

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed nine fish points over substandard storage, disposed of thousands of kilogram stale fish here on Thursday.

The PFA assisted by Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) launched crackdown in Lahore Fish market. During operation, nine shops having substandard storage were sealed, their licenses were cancelled and over 2000 kilogram stale fish was disposed of.

