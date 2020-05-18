Nine dead, 854 injured in 751 RTCs

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 691 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these RTCs 9 people died, whereas 854 were injured. Out of this, 507 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 347 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The majority (71%) involved motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce number of road traffic crashes.

Further, the analysis showed that 339 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 123 pedestrians, and 401 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 140 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 152 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 59 in Faisalabad with 71 victims and at third Multan with 46 RTCs and 49 victims.