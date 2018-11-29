Nine Chinese companies participate in IDEAS-18

Observer Report

Beijing

Nine Chinese military trade companies are participating in the 10th edition of the International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2018) that opened at the Karachi Expo Center in Karachi.

With a variety of exhibition methods, Chinese companies displayed the LY-80 anti-aircraft missile weapons system, CM-501 series missile weapons system, FC-1 and Wing Loong aircraft, ZDK-03 AWACS aircraft, VT-4 main battle tanks, and JARI USV multipurpose unmanned combat boat.

There also a variety of radars and electronic countermeasure combat systems, according to a press release China’s State Administration for Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense.

More than 522 companies from 51 countries are participating in this year’s exhibition. Companies from the US, Russia, France, Germany, Italy, and Turkey are also participating as national pavilions.

IDEAS has been held every two years since 2000. It is an important defense exhibition in Asia.

