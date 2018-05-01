Nine children recovered from culprits

Staff Reporter

Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 221 culprits including 85 proclaimed offenders during operation on the highway during last week.

According to PHP spokesman, the officials also recovered stolen timber amounting to Rs 500,000, 618 litres liquor, 18263 grams charas,220 grams heroin, 1500 grams bhang, one kalashnikov, six riffles, 56 pistols, 12 guns, bullets from their possession. The officials handed over the accused and stolen items to local police for further legal action.

PHP officials recovered nine children Muhammad Saleem, Arslan Ahmad, Mureed Sultan, Bakht Ali, Noor bakhsh, Waqar Ahmad, Saleem, Muzamil and Faizan Ali and reunited them with their parents