Nine buried alive in Kohistan

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

At least nine labourers were buried alive under tons of clay when a landslide hit a construction site in Kohistan District Thursday afternoon. While the rescuers managed retrieve four bodies and an injured from the debris, hectic efforts were on till the filing of this report to rescue the remaining victims though they apprehend there were thin chances of their survival.

Reports reaching hare said a group of labourers were working at a construction site at Darail Thomach in Kohistan district when tons of clay from the nearby hill rolled on them due to land slide said to be caused by the digging.

“Around a dozen labourers were digging on a construction site when suddenly a nearby hill started falling and all the labourer got buried under the debris”, police and officials said.

Officials said police and locals rushed to the site immediately and kicked off rescue operation and recovered a critically injured labourer and three dead bodies while they are still searching for six other victims trapped under the debris.

The dead have been identified as Muhammad Yaseen, Abu Zar and Nazeer while the injured labourer was recognized as Abdul Sameeh.

Though hectic efforts are on to retrieve the people either dead or alive from debris, the rescue workers were facing great difficulty in the rescue operation in the absence of heavy machinery.

It may be recalled that two dozen people of an ill-fated village got buried alive in Kohistan district in April 2016 when as a result of torrential rains an avalanche rolled on their houses in the night when they were asleep.