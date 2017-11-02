Nine brands of bottled water found unsafe for drinking

Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has revealed that nine brands i.e. Clean Plus, NICE, Blue Ice, Pacific Pure, Rise Water, Al-Shalal, Al-Safia, GEM Water and Do Aab Water were found to be unsafe due to chemical and microbiological contamination.

To monitor and improve the quality of bottled water, the Government of Pakistan through Ministry of Science and Technology has designated the task to Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources(PCRWR) for quarterly monitoring of bottled/mineral water brands and publicize the results, said a press release on Wednesday. The poor quality of drinking water has forced a large cross-section of citizens to buy bottled water and due to consequence of this expanding market a mushroom growth of bottled water industry in the country is witnessed during the last few years.

However, many of the mineral/bottled water companies were found selling contaminated water. According to the monitoring report for the quarter from July to September, 2017, 104 samples of Mineral/Bottled water brands have been collected from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Peshawar, Multan, Lahore, Quetta, Bahawalpur, Tandojam, Karachi and Muzaffarabad.

Out of those unsafe brands, four brands i.e. Clean Plus, NICE, Blue Ice and Pacific Pure have comparatively high levels of Arsenic ranging from 14-27 ppb than PSQCA water quality standard for arsenic (10 ppb).—APP

