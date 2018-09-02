Nine best bureaucrats transferred to Balochistan: Fawad

Islamabad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary on Saturday said it was the first time that nine best officers of bureaucracy were transferred to Balochistan.

“The transfer of best officers to the backward province will help achieve the targets of good governance,” he said in a statement.

He said bureaucrats were being appointed and transferred as per the rules and regulations.

The minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was committed to follow rules and regulations for implementation of policies.

In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry congratulated newly appointed Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Syeda Tahira Safdar on taking the oath of her office.

“She is the first woman CJ of Pakistan. Moment of proud for Pakistan women in general and Balochistan in particular, best wishes,” he wrote. – INP

