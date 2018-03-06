Nine arrested under 7-ATA in heinous crimes

City Reporter

Police City Division on Monday arrested nine accused involved in murder, 7-ATA and blind murder cases and recovered murder weapons from them.

SP City Syed Iqarar Hussain Shah told during a press conference at his office here on Monday, Special Investigation Police led by Incharge Police Station Shafiqabad arrested seven accused involved in killing of passerby during firing of both groups Shazay Pathan and Jeeja Jangar groups. The arrested identified as Salahuddin, Allah Rehmat, Jehanzeb, Suleman, Nawaz, Nazam and Muhammad Babar. The police also recovered four pistols from them.

Likewise SI of Shafiqabad Homicide Unite traced a blind murder and arrested two accused Ghulam Sabir and Ghulam Abbas. The police also recovered murder weapon and motorcycle used in this incident.

During investigation, the gangsters confessed that they killed woman Parveen Akhtar owner of a beauty parlour when she refused friendship with them. SSP Investigation Ghulam Mubashar Maken announced appreciation certificates among the raiding team.