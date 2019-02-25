Nimra murder: Case registered against robbers

Staff Reporter

A murder case has been registered against two robbers at Karachi’s Sir Syed police station on Sunday, after a medical student namely Nimra Baig was slain during an alleged police encounter with the looters at Anda Mor.

The investigation committee, headed by DIG CIA Arif Hanif, has decided to record statements of the eyewitnesses along with the injured suspect and police officials. The authorities have summoned the bystanders on Monday.

Nimra was assassinated on Saturday when she was going in a rickshaw. Dacoits riding a motorcycle supposedly tried to stop the vehicle and looted the 20-year-old student. Eyewitnesses said that Nimra showed resistance to the robbery bid and shouted. A police party nearby rushed to the spot upon which the dacoits opened fire at them.

The law enforcers retaliated and arrested both dacoits in injured condition. They were shifted to hospital where one of them, identified as Riaz, succumbed to his injuries while the other was admitted in ICU in critical condition.

However, the family of the victim claimed that the girl was killed by police fire and demanded a fair probe into the incident.

