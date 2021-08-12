Nilofar assumes charge as NCSW Chairperson

Zubair Qureshi

Another remnant of the Musharraf era, Nilofar Bakhtiar, former minister for tourism in Shaukat Aziz cabinet, now a staunch worker and women wing leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chaired the first Board Meeting of the National Commission on the Status of Women.

She assumed the charge as Chairperson of the NCSW after her nomination by the PTI government in June this year.

While addressing the members of the board, the chairperson said, “The Commission had not been active for almost two years, so there is need to work on war footing and have unwavering national focus and collaboration on eliminating violence .