Nike to close all stores

New York

US sportswear giant Nike Inc (NKE.N) said on Sunday it is closing all of its stores in the United States and several other countries to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Nike stores in Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand will be closed from March 16 to 27, the company said in a statement. However, Nike-owned stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in many other countries are currently open and will continue their normal operations. “We are taking additional steps in other Nike-managed facilities, including the option to work from home,” it added.—Reuters