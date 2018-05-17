NIH to emerge as top public health organization of region: Prof Dr. Aamer Ikran

ISLAMABAD : The Executive Director (ED) of National Institute of Health (NIH) Prof. Dr. Aamer Ikram has said that completely revamped and transformed NIH will emerge as a top public health organization in the region.

Addressing senior officers of the institute here on Thursday, Prof Dr. Aamer Ikram said that landmark initiatives have been taken. Production of measles vaccine for children which was stalled for seven years has been made functional, Rs.751 million have been approved for production of Sera which is a major step forward and would meet critical demand of vaccine and Sera.

He said that the NIH is a national asset and has enormous potential. The NIH is contributing towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal. He appreciated the commitment of scientists at NIH and said the institute won highest appreciation of the highest leadership of the country during the visit of the Prime Minister.

Prof Dr. Aamer Ikran said that one of our major targets was reviving the production of measles vaccine at NIH. This was critical in backdrop of growing incidence of the disease and epidemics of the disease in different parts of the country. With concerted collective effort we were able to achieve this objective.

Another major issue was upgradation of laboratory facilities, a task that had been successfully undertaken; he said adding that by grace of Allah Almighty, the BSL-3 laboratory that conforms to global standards was our first initiative at NIH.

He said that today, the institute is undertaking successful implementation of five years road map of International Health Regulations and Global Health Security Agenda alongwith implementation of Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System in the country.

The ED NIH further stated that modern financial system has been introduced and all debts worth 80 million rupees have been cleared. A world class warehouse is being established. It may be pertinent that all initiatives have been accomplished without spending any amount from Government funds. The transparency and Good Governance at the institute has facilitated collaboration with internationally reputed health organizations that are supporting the reform process, he added.

He said that it is for the first time that master plan of NIH has been prepared. The institute has been designated as National Public Health Institute which broadens its mandate to prevent and control diseases.

For the first time public health act has been drafted whereas national laboratory policy, national bio-safety policy, case definition book and bioprism.

We will leave no stone unturned to take this institute further as the leading public health institution of the region, resolved Prof. Dr. Aamer Ikram.