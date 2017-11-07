NIH for taking steps to limit dengue transmission

National Institute of Health (NIH) on Monday asked the health care authorities to further strengthen and improve the level of preparedness in prevention and control of dengue fever in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to an official of NIH, keeping in view the past seasonal trends and continuous increase in the number of suspected dengue patients, it is imperative to be vigilant about the situation and take certain steps to limit further transmission.

He said that an advisory has already been issued to the departments concerned to sensitize general public besides taking other steps as fever cases were being reported from different parts of the country.

He said that classic dengue fever is marked by rapid onset of high fever, headache, retro-orbital pain, diffuse body pain both muscle and bone, weakness, vomiting, sore throat, altered taste sensation, and a centrifugal maculopapular rash, among other manifestations.

He added the severity of the pain leads to the term break-bone fever to describe dengue. Sequential infections with different serotypes increase the risk for dengue haemorrhagic fever and dengue shock syndrome.—APP

