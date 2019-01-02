NIH restarts cell culture rabies vaccine production

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has restarted the production of Cell Culture Rabies Vaccine (CCRV), which is presently on completion stages of quality control analysis.

The institute has assured the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination that it will utilize all the resources to meet the country’s need of vaccines and anti-sera productions.

The production of anti-Rabies Vaccine would be available in the public-sector health services department by February, 2019. Executive Director of the Institute Prof. Brig Aamer Ikram emphasized that NIH is presently producing Cell Culture anti-Rabies Vaccine and Anti-Rabies Serum.

Both products are supplied on demand to all provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Armed Forces Institutions and others, he added. He said NIH also provides diagnostic facility for Rabies Antibodies Titre (RAT) after vaccination process.

Besides vaccine production, NIH is also providing awareness for the public and healthcare professionals regarding prevention, control and treatment of rabies, across the country.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp