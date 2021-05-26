NIH proposes to rename PakVac

The National Institute of Health (NIH) is proposing to revert to using the old name for the Chinese single-dose coronavirus vaccine it produces i.e. CanSino Bio.

At the National Institutes of Health, 120,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been prepared, with a launch ceremony scheduled for the end of May. The NIH used PakVac for the first shipment of 500 doses, although it is now contemplating using the term CanSino Bio for the remaining vaccine shipments.

“There has been a change of mind and the vaccine would be called CanSino Bio as the Chinese are sensitive about the names of their products,” an official of the NIH was quoted as saying on the Dawn.com website.

The vaccine developed at the NIH with CanSino Biologics in China has passed internal quality assurance monitoring.

The NIH would be able to deliver three million doses each month, eliminating Pakistan’s reliance on other countries for the Covid-19 vaccine dramatically.

In the last 24 hours, 2,724 new cases of coronavirus have been discovered throughout Pakistan. The epidemic claimed the lives of 65 more individuals, bringing the total number of people that have died to 20,465.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/covid/