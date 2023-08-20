The National Institute of Health has confirmed a case of the monkeypox virus in Pakistan. The NIH officials said that the person who is diagnosed with monkeypox virus is under treatment in Rawalpindi Hospital.

The NIH is carrying out an investigation regarding the spread of monkeypox, however, there is no chance of the spreading of the virus.

Earlier, health officials confirmed that the last two monkeypox cases reported in Pakistan have recovered from the virus.

As per details, the patients admitted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences have recovered from the disease after testing negative.

Pakistan registered five monkeypox cases and all of them have recovered. The country reported its first two cases of monkeypox in people who arrived from Saudi Arabia in April.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially fatal disease caused by a virus that is similar to the human smallpox virus.

It is transmitted from animals to humans and can be transmitted from human to human through close contact.

The disease is treated with supportive care. Vaccines and therapeutics developed for smallpox and approved for use in some countries can be used for the disease in some circumstances.