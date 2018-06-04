Night to remember: Fans’ choice award excites more to Rabada family

Bipin Dani

Twizel

It was a night to remember for South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who won not less than six awards viz. Cricketer of the Year, Test Cricketer of the Year, ODI Cricketer of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year, Fans’ Player of the Year and Delivery of the Year.

“I am over the moon for the awards and have planned a family lunch on to celebrate and thank God for the grace”, the pacer’s father, Dr. Mpho Rabada, speaking exclusively over telephone from South Africa said on Sunday morning.

“All awards are important but the one that is the most prized for me is Fans’ choice.

The athletes are there because of the fans. They pay their hard earned money to fill the stadia and when they vote for you, then you know that you are doing something right”.

“This is about consistency with effort on and off the pitch. Putting multiple little smiles to the fan base and these smiles added together is just ONE massive giggle”, he added.

“Perhaps the most objective and the most important people are the Fans. The nod from the fans is like a wind fanning fire and every time he dawns that jersey, he will draw from the vote of confidence from every vote, every cheer and poster. The game would never be without them hence this is probably the most appreciated”.

Rabada’s delivery to send Australia’s David Warner’s stumps cartwheeling in the Cape Town Test in March earlier this year also was adjudged the Delivery of the Year.

Inverted helicopter

“Excellence is not an act, but a habit. Par excellence naturally follows this frame of mind. The delivery to Warner “one of the greatest cricketers” was just one of the greatest deliveries I have ever seen. I call it the “inverted helicopter” view with the off stump cart wheeling.

The propeller turning against the wind resistance (Hit for a 4 and a massive 6) yet the propeller goes on and lifts the helicopter. those 4s and a 6 makes this an exciting over let alone the wicket. It’s more the package in that over- cricket at its best from both Athletes”, the proud dad added.

“This is about consistency with effort on and off the pitch”, he signed off.