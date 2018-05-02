Shab-e-Barat is the night of forgiveness and blessings. Muslims are encouraged to offer prayers, ask for forgiveness and prostrations. There are multiple tasks (amaal) to practise during this night explained in the book. Another reason for the celebration of the night of Barat is the birth of the last Imam, Imam-e-Zamana (A.S.). However, due to the ignorance and unawareness of our society, the manipulation of the concept of this night has been diverted into the night of ‘Fireworks’.

Youngsters and children attempt dangerous firework activities. And on the other hand the shopkeepers are making their profits. As fireworks can potentially cause injuries, there are other cons linked with the use of fireworks as well. Including: air pollution, noise pollution which can disturb any ill elderly neighbours. And the most importantly, it pollutes streets and roads in the next morning of Barat.

With regard to the fireworks on the night of Barat, there is still no ‘Code of Conduct’ which can really control these activities; except for the temporary ban by the government which is placed on the night of Barat only. Even with the ban there, dangerous pranks are played on the females passing by in streets. Sometimes the stubborn kids playing the fireworks would chuck down small handy streamers over the yard-walls of houses for extra fun.

These harmful and unnecessary activities of fireworks should be controlled and treated seriously. This is important because it passes down wrong ideology and concept of the night Barat to the next generation. In conclusion, it is sincerely requested to the concerned authorities to kindly ban these fireworks because it is the night of happiness and celebration, however; a peaceful celebration.

GOHAR ISHRAT

Karachi

