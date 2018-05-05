Nigerian nationals awarded punishment in narcotics case

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Additional District and Session Judge, Muhammad Zahid Ghuznavi on Friday awarded three years and seven months imprisonments to two Nigerian Na-tionals while hearing a narcotics case. The court awarded drugs pusher Justin Cheku Meika, a Nige-rian National, one year and eight months imprison-ment with Rs. 20, 000 fine.

He may face more three-month imprisonment on non-payment of fine. Justin has been arrested by Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) from Sialkot with more than 1 kg heroin. The court also awarded one-year rigorous imprisonment to Justin under Foreign Act because he stayed in Pakistan illegally.

The court awarded another Nigerian National, Grace Naina, a lady drugs pusher 11-month rigorous imprisonment with Rs. 20, 000 fine. She may face more three-month imprisonment on non-payment of fine. Grace has been arrested by ANF from Sialkot with more than 1 kg heroin.