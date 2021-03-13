Nigerian gunmen abduct 30 students in college raid

Gunmen raided a college in northwestern Nig­eria and kidnapped at least 30 students, government officials and parents said on Friday, in the latest mass abduction targeting a school.

The kidnap gang stormed the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando, Kaduna state, around 9:30pm on Thurs­day, shooting indiscriminately before taking students.

The Kaduna college was said to have some 300 male and female students — mostly aged 17 and older — at the time of the attack.

Kaduna state commissioner for internal security Samuel Aruwan said 30 of the students were missing while the army was able to rescue 180 people after a battle with the gunmen.

“The troops successfully rescued 180 citizens; 42 female students, eight staff and 130 male students,” Aruwan said in a statement.

“However, about 30 students, a mix of males and females, are yet to be accounted for.” The commissioner said some of the rescued students were injured during the operation and were being treated a military hospital.

Police and military personnel stood guard around the college at the outskirts of Kaduna city on Friday afternoon as anxious parents and families waited for news. A fighter jet flew overhead.—Reuters