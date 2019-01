Abbottabad

The Cyber Crime of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a foreigner involved in looting millions of rupees from a citizen here on Monday.

The FIA sources said that responding to repeated complaints, the Cyber Crime Wing of the Agency conducted operation in Abbottabad city.

During operation, a Nigerian national involved in looting 40 million rupees from a citizen through different tactics as held.

The detainee was shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.—INP

