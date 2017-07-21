Nigerian clashes kill 33

Kano, nigeria,

At least 33 people were killed in clashes between cattle herders and farmers in Nigeria’s northern Kaduna state, a police chief told AFP Thursday.

Two days of violence between herders and farmers erupted on Sunday in Kajuru village, 50 kilometres (30 miles) outside the city of Kaduna, said state police commissioner Agyole Abeh.

“A total of 33 people were killed in the violence between Fulani herdsmen and farmers,” said Abeh.

“The violence started when some villagers attacked a young Fulani man and his father, which led to the death of the young man after he was admitted in hospital.”

The victim’s kinsmen gathered from nearby settlements and launched a reprisal attack on the village, killing six men, said Abeh.

In response, the youth from the farming communities “mobilised and went into the bush attacking and burning Fulani settlements they could find”, he added.

“Our men were contacted but before they could deploy, the attackers had killed 26 people, mostly women and children and injured several others.” Security personnel have since been deployed to the area to maintain peace.

Nigeria’s Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has ordered reinforcements in Kaduna state following the clashes.—APP