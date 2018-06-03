Nigeria World Cup kit sold out minutes after release

With the Football World Cup a couple of weeks away, teams have released their World Cup kits they will be donning at this year’s mega event.

One such team which is making headlines for all the right reasons is Nigeria’s World Cup kit.

Designed by Nike, the futuristic-looking green and white kit pays “subtle homage to Nigeria’s ’94 shirt, with its eagle wing-inspired black-and-white sleeve and green torso,” the kit makers said.

Within minutes of being released, the kit sold out and is now unavailable to buy on the Nike website.

The away kit is also sold out, along with the training kit, which has a similar design to the home kit, two different types of training jackets and floral joggers.

Some of the clothing is emblazoned with the word “Naija” – an affectionate nickname for the team picked to communicate Nigerian national pride.

Photo: NIKE

The away kit is a solid dark green – a “long-standing symbol of the nation” that according to Nike can boast of having “the world’s most expressive team”.

In central London shoppers queued outside for hours to try to get their hands on the clothing. The kit will make its on-pitch debut on Saturday, in a warm-up match against England at Wembley.—AFP

