Nigeria, Pakistan defence cooperation expanding

Nigerian Armed Forces Day observed

Naveed Ahmad Khan

The Defense Adviser Brigadier General Nasiru Usman Muktar hosted a reception on the occasion of Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance Day. The Vice Admiral Ather Mukhtar was the guest of honour. High commissioners, ambassadors, Senior military officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, Defence advisers and attachés’ of Different Countries High Commissioners and High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Amb Maj Gen Ashimiyu Adebayo Olaniyi, OON,mni present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Vice Admiral Ather Mukhtar said both Nigeria and Pakistan have cordial relation. He said that Nigerian forces participated in a joint exercise and in 2019 again such joint training/exercises will be held. Such type of joint exercises provides a chance to learn from each other experiences.

Celebrating the Armed Force Day, the Brigadier General Nasiru Usman Muktar said that Nigerian Armed Forces have partnered with many friendly countries, most of whom are represented in this esteemed audience, in our bid to build a peaceful and prosperous nation and contribute to a better world. Pakistan Armed Forces have been a key ally in this regard.

He said that the Nigerian Pakistan defence cooperation has spanned decades, beginning in the early 60s. The military cooperation between the two brotherly countries span areas of training, acquisition of hardware, logistics and platforms of the NA, NN and NAF. Pakistan has also cooperated with Nigeria in terms of military hardware to prosecute the counter terrorism war against Boko haram insurgents.

Nasiru Usman Muktar said that the Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, which is observed annually every 15th January, to remember and honor our fallen heroes and compatriots. This Event is also to commemorate the end of the Nigerian Civil War and appreciate the sacrifices of our veterans who fought in the First and Second World Wars, United Nations peace keeping operations, internal security operations and counter terrorism war not only to safeguard a united and prosperous Nigeria, but also to bequeath us a safer and more peaceful world. Furthermore, the celebration affords us the opportunity to project the Nigerian Armed forces as instruments of national unity, integration and development. Group Photo Defence advisers and attachés’ of Different Countries High Commissioners with guest of honor Vice Admiral Ather Mukhtar, Nigerian Defence Adviser Brigadier General Nasiru Usman Muktar and Nigerian High Commissioner, Amb Maj Gen Ashimiyu Adebayo Olaniyi, OON,mni on the occasion of Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

