Nielsen shares insights on global innovation and digitalization

Navigate what’s next

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Nielsen Pakistan held a special client event, where the regional leadership team highlighted new and innovative tools to help business address digitalization. The event focused on the importance of going digital in innovative ways and how it is necessary to understand and accept rapid changes that have become characteristic of doing business in the age of information.

In the growing marketplace, it is imperative to stay ahead of the curve. Consumer’s mindsets and preferences are constantly changing and evolving with market trends, creating the need to combine insights and business intelligence with action to capitalize on growth opportunities. Consumers are now relying more on online chatter and to win with the increasing competition, it is vital for companies to tap into digital solutions and sales execution monitoring tools available online.

Quratulain Ibrahim, Managing Director for Nielsen Pakistan said, “Nielsen is one of the largest, global information and measurement company with leading market positions in marketing, retail, and consumer information. We help companies navigate key trends and marketplace dynamics to help grow their brand. Currently, for brands to win they must also be aware of both offline and online consumer behavior, and we are at the forefront of technology constantly innovating and upgrading solutions. Pakistan is a growth market for many companies and is a priority for Nielsen. We are pleased to share our global tools and solutions with the industry experts in Pakistan to help grow their businesses.”

Consequently, market research has also evolved from an offline only approach to a mix of online and offline in order to serve the needs of retailers.

The process of data analysis has become more digital, and Nielsen is addressing these needs with new and exciting solutions. They are now offering services to assist with brand tracking, maximizing retailer marketing efforts, and most importantly technology is being utilized to reach out to consumers more effectively to improve insights.