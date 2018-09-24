NIDs from Sept 24 in City

Mass immunization campaigns, known as National Immunization Days (NIDs) is being started in Karachi from September 24.

It will be for seven days campaign. During the campaign more than 2.3 million children will be administered anti-polio drops along with the supplement of Vitamin A to the children of up to five years of age in all 188 union councils. More than 9 thousand polio teams will perform their duties in the campaign.

It was decided in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Sualeh Farooqui, at his office. Briefing about security arrangements it was told the meeting that fool proof security arrangements have been made to ensure the security of polio teams.

The Meeting was attended among others by the Municipal Commissioner KMC Dr Saifur Rehman, all Deputy commissioners, all district and town health officers, officials of Police, Pakistan Rangers, Health Department, Emergency Operation Centres (EOC). Representatives of WHO Unicef, Bill Gates and Milinda Foundation and Rotary Club.

Commissioner stressed the need to work with the focused based strategies addressing issues specifically in all areas. He said that there is great need to work for improvement of micro plan and Communication strategy. He asked the Deputy Commissioners to make all out efforts to make the campaign result oriented

He urged the parents to cooperate with the polio teams to ensure their children are safe as vaccine, given to them multiple times, can protect them for life.

Commissioner also stressed the need that efforts should also be made to administer the polio drops to the school going children of up to five years of age.

It was informed to the meeting that Education Department’s private school secretariat has instructed the concerned private schools to help the administration and cooperate with the polio teams in carrying out their duties for providing children the protection from crippling decease .It was decided in a meeting that awareness campaign of teachers as well as parents would be initiated with the support of school administrations in coordination with the Directorate of the Private Schools.

He said that polio eradication was a national cause and it would be the top priority of city administration to carry out its efforts for the elimination of polio virus.—NNI

