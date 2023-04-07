Nida Yasir Talks About Her Parent’s Strictness and Good Parenting

Nida Yasir, an incredible and skilled Pakistani host and actor, has been running and anchoring her morning programme Good Morning Pakistan, which airs on ARY Digital, successfully for fourteen years. Due to several controversies that arise on her show, the host continues to be in the headlines.

Nida Yasir recently made an appearance on Pyar Zindagi Aur Karachi on Fuchsia Magazine, where she discussed how strict she is with her children.

She also discussed her parents’ parenting style. We were not rebellious kids because we were given the proper permissions for our activities, etc., and our parents kept an eye on us. They used to send an elderly person with us. Our parents also kept us in line with our eating and sleeping schedules.

She mother always said, ‘if you have any colleague and he asks you for a coffee, bring him home, you would not go with him outside’, also we were not allowed to sleep at friends place, yes, they gave us independence in many other things, they remained calculated with us, they were like friends , we used to discuss everything, they used to tell us about ‘Dos and Donts’, they respected our choice in career and marriage. We are thankful to our parents they made us very balances.