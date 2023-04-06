Nida Dar returns as Pakistan women’s team captain ahead of South Africa tour

LAHORE – Pakistan’s seasoned player Nida Dar has been named as skipper of the women’s cricket team.

Besides the appointment of Nida Dar, the Pakistan Cricket Board has picked Mark Coles as head coach of the Pakistan women’s team, and Saleem Jaffar will chair of the Women’s Selection Committee in crucial appointments.

Chair of the PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi approved the changes in light of the upcoming international assignments, including visiting Bangladesh and New Zealand for the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 fixtures and hosting Proteas for series.

Dar also took to Twitter to express gratitude on the appointment. “Thank you PCB and everyone who always believes in us and always part of women’s cricket success,” she wrote.

Women in Green is slated to play five bilateral cricket series comprising a total of 15 ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 ODIs.

Pakistan’s new skipper Nida Dar is a noted player and she raked several accolades including Women’s Cricketer of the Year. The seasoned player represented South Asian country in over 100 T20Is and ninety-nine ODIs.

Dar produced some outstanding performances for Pakistan in last year’s Women’s Asia Cup, where the all-rounder scored 145 runs in six matches at a phenomenal average of 72.50, and also grabbed eight wickets at a meagre 14.87 runs a piece.

She played a crucial role in Pakistan Women’s team’s sensational win against arch-rivals India as she raised an unbeaten 56 and then returned excellent bowling figures of 2/23. Her brilliance with both bat and ball steered Pakistan to the semi-finals, where they eventually lost to Sri Lanka by just a run.

With 15 wickets at an average of 18.33 and an economy rate of 5.50 in T20Is in 2022, veteran off-spinner Dar enjoyed one of the best bowling years in her career.

It may be noted here that the final game of the three exhibition matches is currently underway at Pindi Cricket Stadium where Dar-led Super Women play Bismah Maroof-led Amazons.