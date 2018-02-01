NICVD’s 1st certification ceremony held

Staff Reporter

NICVD organized its first Certification Ceremony of Interventional Cardiology Fellowship Program on January 30, 2018 in Karachi. A total of 13 fellows were awarded certificates for successfully completing post-fellowship training in the sub-specialty of interventional cardiology. Speaker Sindh Assembly, Mr. Agha Siraj Khan Durrani was the honorable Chief Guest of the ceremony.

In his welcome address, Executive Director of NICVD, Professor Nadeem Qamar said that it gives him great pleasure to welcome all participants to the first Ceremony of Interventional Cardiology Fellowship Program of NICVD.