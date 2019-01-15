NICVD to open its 8th chest pain clinic today

National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases will open its 8th Chest Pain Unit (CPU) in Landhi area of the metropolis on Jan 15 (Tuesday).

The NICVD spokesman, Abdul Nasir while talking to APP Monday said the institute with a motive to provide local patients with first tier of interventional facilities, at their door step, is fast busy opening a chain of CPUs in the ever expanding Karachi.

“Each of these CPUS are well-equipped with appropriate diagnostic facilities coupled with efficient arrangements to resuscitate patients who may arrive there with heart condition,” he said.

These CPUs are designed to provide preliminary emergency care to heart attack patients who after being provided with initial treatment, if needed, are shifted immediately to the tertiary care setup at NICVD Cath Lab.

In reply to a question, Nasir said available records show that significant number of complainants are those reporting with muscular pain or with gastric conditions. “They are sent back home, after being provided with necessary medication, that too if needed,” he said emphasizing that chest pain, however, can not be ignored and have to be adequately assessed.

He said the idea is not only to provide needed assistance to the complainants but also screen those with serious conditions and in need of immediate medical intervention.—APP

