NICVD sets up its 29th Centre at ASF Medical Centre

National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in collaboration with the Government of Sindh has established its 29th Centre at “Airports Security Force (ASF), Medical Centre, near Pehlwan Goth, Gulistan-e-Johar”, Karachi to facilitate patients with chest pain with easy access and free of cost services.

National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases – NICVD has introduced a new era of heart healthcare with the inauguration of “CHEST PAIN UNITS” to serve the nation at their quick approachable areas. This service is one of its kinds and is available for 24/7 throughout the year.

The Centre at ASF, would be 15 Chest Pain Unit of NICVD in Karachi Metropolitan. Moreover, 1 Chest Pain Unit in Tando Bago, 1 in Ghotki, 1 in Jacobabad and 1 in Umerkot are functional, providing state-of-the-art cardiac care and treatment to patients at their doorstep totally free of cost. From a single solo hospital, NICVD has been transformed into world’s largest healthcare network in short span of 5 years, included; 10 full-fledged hospitals and 19 Chest Pain Units.

In a statement, Executive Director of NICVD, Prof. Nadeem Qamar termed the establishment of the 29th Centre at “ASF Medical Centre” as another gift for the people of Karachi.

Saying this Centre will link with the main NICVD, where all cardiac care facilities, including Primary PCI, Angioplasty, Cardiac Surgeries and other state-of-the-art facilities are available.

In these CPUs a total of 483,089 patients have been treated and saved over 10,723 lives, since inception till December 2020, which is incomparable performance by any means in the world.

Shortly, every district of Sindh and major towns would be equipped with NICVD’s Chest Pain Units so that people could be provided timely first aid in case of heart attacks.

He maintained and added that NICVD in collaboration with the Government of Sindh is providing quality healthcare facilities to the nation totally free of cost; which are evident from establishment of Satellite Centers and Chest Pain Units in the province.