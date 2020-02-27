NICVD sets up 16th Chest Pain Unit

City Reporter The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in collaboration with the Government of Sindh has inaugurated its 16th“Chest Pain Unit”at Cantonment General Hospital, Karachi to facilitate patients with chest pain with easy access and free of cost services. Executive Director of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), Professor Nadeem Qamar formally inaugurated the Chest Pain Unit on Thursday. Management Consultant of NICVD Hyder Awan and other officials of the NICVD were also present. Professor Nadeem Qamar, in his inaugural remarks, termed the establishment of the 16th Chest Pain Unit at “Cantonment General Hospital” as another gift for the people of Karachi. Saying this Chest Pain Unit will link with the main NICVD, where all cardiac care facilities, including angiography, angioplasty and cardiac surgeries are available. He said that National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases – NICVD has introduced a new era of heart healthcare with the inauguration of “Chest Pain Units” to serve the nation at their quick approachable areas. This service is one of its kinds and is available for 24/7 throughout the year.He said that Chest Pain Units are well-equipped facility and has the appropriate diagnostic testing available to identify patients with an acute heart attack and is also equipped to resuscitate patients who become unstable. CPUs are functionally design for providing preliminary emergency care to heart attack patients. After providing initial treatment, the patient will be shifted immediately to the tertiary care setup at NICVD Cath Lab.