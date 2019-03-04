Sindh Government is appreciated regarding establishment of National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD ) Satellite Centers at different cities of Sindh. This will benefit all cardiac patients.

Our city Naushahro Feroze located on national highway is District Headquarters housing Civil Hospital with Cardiac Coronary Centre (CCU) {working with shortage of Doctors and have no proper Cardiologist and running without schedule of new expenditure}.

When cardiac patients come at C.C.U civil hospital Naushahro Feroze in an event of emergency doctors and CCU staff provide them maximum services possible, then patients are referred to Sehwan, Khairpur, Sukkur or Nawabshah NICVD Centres. Because of a long distance, many cardiac patients die before reaching there.

Cardiac patients suffered from heart attacks need special care regarding their movement. Then patients require immediate intervention. If he reaches within time at NICVD, his life can be saved. It is impossible to reach heart patients at different NICVD Centres from Naushahro Feroze with described protocol. In the backdrop of the above-mentioned points it is necessary to establish NICVD Satellite Center at Naushahro Feroze District Headquarters Hospital.

We, the citizens of Naushahro Feroze, appeal to Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Chief Minister of Sindh and concerned authorities to kindly start the NICVD Centre here, so that the lives of heart patients can be saved.

ABDUL BARI QADEER

Naushahro Feroze

