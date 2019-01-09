NICVD receive 1,750,620 patients in 2018

Staff Reporter

Karachi: The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases-NICVD has done wonders in last few years by providing state-of-the-art cardiac treatment to every individual at their doorstep totally free of cost.

With tremendous extraordinary efforts of Professor Nadeem Qamar (Executive Director, NICVD) and endless support of Sindh Government, NICVD has been transformed into one of the best cardiac tertiary care hospitals in the world, the spokesperson of NICVD said in a statement issued on Wednesday. Talking about NICVD Karachi, the spokesperson said that NICVD Karachi received 1,123,633 cardiac patients with 3847 cardiac surgeries. A record number of 8197 Primary Angioplasties, 4286 Angioplasties, 9052 Angiographies, 20 TAVI Procedures, 3434 Thallium and 55258 Echo were performed in 2018.

A record number of 410175 cardiac patients visited our OPD, a huge number of 326587

patients have been treated in emergency and more than 60000 patients had been admitted and done their procedures in the last year. It is a matter of great pride that NICVD Karachi has performed more than 120 Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery.

Share on: WhatsApp