NICVD providing excellent health services to cardiac patients: Minister

KARACHI : Sindh Minister for Health and Population Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho has said that National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) has been providing excellent health services to the cardiac patients and it has become an institution of great value.

This she said while presiding over 5th Executive Committee Meeting of NICVD here in her office on Tuesday. Additional Chief Secretary Health Dr. Usman Chachar, Executive Director NICVD Professor Nadeem Qamar and others also attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that at present a total number of 8 NICVD Satellite Centres were fully in operation across the province. It was decided in the meeting to complete mega project Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Cardiac Care Hospital (SMBBCH) Tando Muhammad Khan at earliest to facilitate the people of T. M. Khan and its adjacent areas.

Recruitment of clinical staff for NICVD was also approved in the meeting. Health Professional Allowance @ half basic pay per month was also approved for the employees of NICVD as Sindh government had already approved the same for the employees of JPMC and NICH.

Provincial Minister for Health and Population Dr. Azra Pechuho lauded the performance of NICVD and expressed hope that the employees of NICVD would continue to perform their services in the best interest of the people of Sindh in particular and to the people of Pakistan in general.

