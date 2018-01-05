NICVD establishes Chest Pain Unit

Staff Reporter

National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases – NICVD in collaboration with the Government of Sindh and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has launched its 6th “Chest Pain Unit” in Karachi near I.I. Chundrigar, to facilitate patients with chest pain with easy access and free of cost services.

Professor Nadeem Qamar Executive Director, NICVD and Secretary to Governing Body formally inaugurated the 6thChest Pain Unit – CPU on Wednesday, January 03, 2018 at Railway road, opposite to Miskeen Gali near I.I. Chundrigar Road.

National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases – NICVD introduced a new era of heart healthcare with the inauguration of its first CPU under Gulshan-e-Iqbal Chowrangi Flyover, Second under Gulbai Flyover, third under Malir Halt Flyover, fourth under Qayyumabad Chowrangi, 5th under Nagan Chowrangi flyover have been serving people successfully and treating thousands of patients monthly. This service is one of its kind and is available for 24/7 throughout the year.

These Chest Pain Units are well-equipped facilities and have the appropriate diagnostic testing available to identify patients with an acute heart attack and is also equipped to resuscitate patients who become unstable. CPUs are functionally design for providing preliminary emergency care to heart attack patients. After providing initial treatment, the patient will be shifted immediately to the tertiary care setup at NICVD Cath Lab.

Professor Nadeem Qamar (Executive Director, NICVD) stated that after Gulshan Chowrangi Flyover, Gulbai Flyover, MalirHalt Flyover, Qayyumabad Chowrangi Flyover, Nagan Chowrangi Flyover, NICVD has proudly started its one more Chest Pain Unit at Railway Road, opposite to Miskeen Gali near I.I. Chundrigar Road to provide state-of-the-art cardiac treatment for the people of Sindh Province at their doorstep.

He stated that since establishment of this facility in May 2017; 20,541 patients have visited our chest pain units including 9,297 cardiac patients, who have been managed in emergency and; furthermore 1,247 lives suffering from active heart attack, were saved during till December 2017.