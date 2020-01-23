NICVD chest pain units helped save over 7,000 patients

Staff Reporter

Some 7,581 commuters exposed to sudden heart attack while on road, towards their work

place or otherwise, were successfully resuscitated at different chest pain units (CPUs) run by National

Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases.The Executive Director of NICVD, Prof. Dr. Naveed Qamar talking to

journalists on Thursday said more than 300,000 patients, mainly those living in the surrounding localities

and reporting with chest pain, due to any reason, were also provided needed assistance at the

facilities."Most of our CPUs are successfully functional in Karachi and a few have also been established

in other cities of the province," he said.Choice of site for each of these units were said to be in

accordance to flow of traffic as well as distance from NICVD or any other dedicated cardiac care facility.

"We have preferred low and middle income – thickly populated localities," said the senior cardiologist.

The 15th of the institute's CPU has been turned functional in Jacobabad, a major city of the province

that also connects Sindh to remotest parts of the country with a heavy flow of inter-country traffic. The

Executive Director in June last had announced to establish Chest Pain Units (CPUs) at every district of

Sindh, which would be linked with already functioning the eight satellite centers of NICVD in different

cities of the province and had urged the Sindh health department to cooperate with them in taking over

cardiology units at the civil and district hospitals in various cities of Sindh.“We have decided to establish

our chest pain units in each and every district of Sindh, which would be connected with our satellite

centers that are already functioning in eight cities of the province. I would urge Sindh government and

the provincial health department to cooperate with us in taking over cardiology units of district hospitals

in the province to transform them into CPUs”, Prof. Nadeem Qamar said while inaugurating the first CPU

of the NICVD in District Ghotki.NICVD is already running eight Chest Pain Units in Karachi that provide

first-aid to a person in case of heart attack and shifts it to the main cardiac facility in a life-saving

ambulance for the further intervention, especially for the Primary PCI or angioplasty in emergency. The

chest pain unit established at Ghotki is first such unit outside Karachi.